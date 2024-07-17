India is a 'strategic partner', says Pentagon

India is a "strategic" ally, and the United States is looking forward to continuing to develop that partnership, the Pentagon has said.

Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder made the remarks at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday.

“India is a strategic partner, and we look forward to continuing to develop that partnership,” he told reporters in response to a question.

Responding to a question on Ukraine-Russia conflict, Mr. Ryder said, “When it comes to Ukraine and Russia's illegal occupation and invasion of Ukraine. Ultimately, at the end of the day, it's up to Ukraine to decide when they are ready to negotiate for peace.”

“Right now, our focus continues to be on working with Ukraine to provide them with what they need to defend their country and defend their sovereignty and take back territory. But at the end of the day, there's no decision about Ukraine without Ukraine,” he said.

