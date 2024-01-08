India is a 'great friend' of Bangladesh, says PM Sheikh Hasina after her election victory

January 08, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said India is a “great friend” of Bangladesh and the two neighbours have resolved many problems bilaterally, a day after she won an overwhelming majority in the general elections and secured a record fourth straight term.

The 76-year-old leader, who has been ruling Bangladesh since 2009, secured a fifth overall term in the one-sided election on Sunday, which witnessed a low turnout.

"India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They have supported us in 1971 and also in 1975. They gave shelter to me and my sister and my other family members," she said, referring to her period in exile when she stayed in India for six years after the killing of her family members.

In August 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife and their three sons were assassinated in their home by military officers. His daughters Hasina and Rehana survived the purge as they were abroad.

"We consider India as our next-door neighbour. We had many problems, but we resolved it bilaterally. So, I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India," she said while responding to a question. "I have a good relationship with every country because that is our motto," she added.

She said that the main focus of her government in the next five years will be on economic progress.

She said she tries to work for her people. "With motherly affection, I look after my people who gave me this opportunity. Time and again people have voted for me, and that is why I am here," she added.

When compared to global leaders like former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Hasina said, "They are very great ladies. I am not. I am very simple, just a common person."

