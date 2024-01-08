GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India is a 'great friend' of Bangladesh, says PM Sheikh Hasina after her election victory

We consider India as our next-door neighbour, we have a wonderful relationship with India, says newly re-elected Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

January 08, 2024 05:08 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

PTI
Sheikh Hasina, the newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of Bangladesh Awami League, talks during a meeting with foreign observers and journalists at the Prime Minister’s residence in Dhaka on January 8.

Sheikh Hasina, the newly elected Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of Bangladesh Awami League, talks during a meeting with foreign observers and journalists at the Prime Minister’s residence in Dhaka on January 8. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Dhaka

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said India is a “great friend” of Bangladesh and the two neighbours have resolved many problems bilaterally, a day after she won an overwhelming majority in the general elections and secured a record fourth straight term.

The 76-year-old leader, who has been ruling Bangladesh since 2009, secured a fifth overall term in the one-sided election on Sunday, which witnessed a low turnout.

ALSO READ
Sheikh Hasina | The rebel who became the ruler

"India is a great friend of Bangladesh. They have supported us in 1971 and also in 1975. They gave shelter to me and my sister and my other family members," she said, referring to her period in exile when she stayed in India for six years after the killing of her family members.

In August 1975, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his wife and their three sons were assassinated in their home by military officers. His daughters Hasina and Rehana survived the purge as they were abroad.

"We consider India as our next-door neighbour. We had many problems, but we resolved it bilaterally. So, I really appreciate that we have a wonderful relationship with India," she said while responding to a question. "I have a good relationship with every country because that is our motto," she added.

She said that the main focus of her government in the next five years will be on economic progress.

A man holds a Bangladeshi newspaper that has the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s election victory in Dhaka on Jan. 8, 2024. Hasina has won another term in office with an overwhelming majority in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election after a campaign fraught with violence and a boycott from the main opposition party.

A man holds a Bangladeshi newspaper that has the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s election victory in Dhaka on Jan. 8, 2024. Hasina has won another term in office with an overwhelming majority in Bangladesh’s parliamentary election after a campaign fraught with violence and a boycott from the main opposition party. | Photo Credit: AP

She said she tries to work for her people. "With motherly affection, I look after my people who gave me this opportunity. Time and again people have voted for me, and that is why I am here," she added.

When compared to global leaders like former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sri Lanka's former Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Hasina said, "They are very great ladies. I am not. I am very simple, just a common person."

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / election / national elections

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.