India hosts 12th review meeting of Greater Male Connectivity Project

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:14 am IST - Malé

AFP

 In a significant development, the High Commission of India posted on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle about Ambassador Munu Mahawar, India’s co-chair, welcoming Minister Abdulla Muththalib to the 12th review meeting of the Greater Male Connectivity Project at Videsh Bhavan in Mumbai.

This meeting marks the first time the review has been held in India, highlighting the strong commitment to the flagship development cooperation project between India and the Maldives.

The review meeting focused on the substantial progress achieved in the Greater Male Connectivity Project, a major initiative aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity in the Maldives. Both sides acknowledged the milestones reached and engaged in discussions on measures to ensure the project’s timely and successful completion.

The Greater Male Connectivity Project is a cornerstone of the bilateral development cooperation between India and the Maldives, reflecting the close ties and collaborative efforts between the two nations.

The project’s progress and the discussions held during the meeting underscore the shared commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and infrastructure.

By hosting this review meeting in Mumbai, India further demonstrates its support and dedication to the successful implementation of the project. The discussions on accelerating the project’s completion are set to bolster infrastructure development in the Maldives and strengthen the partnership between the two countries

Published - September 11, 2024 12:58 am IST

