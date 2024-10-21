ADVERTISEMENT

India has credibility to be mediator in Ukraine war: Ex-British PM David Cameron

Published - October 21, 2024 02:43 pm IST - New Delhi

Former British PM David Cameron believes India can mediate Ukraine-Russia conflict, advocates for India’s permanent U.N. Security Council seat

PTI

Britain’s former Prime Minister David Cameron. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday (October 21, 2024) said India has the credibility to play the role of a mediator in the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Cameron’s remarks at the NDTV World Summit here came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a visit to Russia for the BRICS Summit.

“India has the credibility to be a mediator in the Ukraine war,” Mr. Cameron said, referring to PM Modi’s visit to the Ukraine recently to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: After Ukraine visit and call from Biden, Modi speaks to Putin

Russia says it downed 18 Ukrainian drones overnight

Mr. Cameron said any role that can be played to bring this conflict to an end would be welcome. “But it must be done in a way that recognises Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“India might be in a position to mediate but it has to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to take territory by force,” Mr. Cameron said.

The former British Prime Minister also made a strong pitch for the expansion of the U.N. Security Council and a permanent seat for India at the high table. “There is a need for a reset because the world has changed ‘hugely’ since the institutions were set up after the Second World War,” he said.

Russia shoots down 110 Ukrainian drones: Defence Ministry

“You see the rise of India, which will probably become the world’s largest economy at some stage in this century. So, obviously, we need a reset and countries like India should be at its heart,” he said.

Mr. Cameron said that changing the multi-lateral institutions would take a long time, and it was good to see India take its place in institutions such as the Quad and the G20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US