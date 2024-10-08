India hands over first consignment of emergency relief materials to flood-hit Nepal

The Indian Embassy here handed over the first consignment of emergency relief materials, including sleeping bags, blankets, and tarpaulin sheets, to authorities in flood-struck Nepal, according to an official statement.

The 4.2 tonnes of aid supplies handed over on Monday (October 7, 2024) were for families affected by the recent inundation in Nepal, the Indian Embassy said in a press release.

Days of relentless downpours late last month triggered widespread floods and landslides, leaving more than 240 people dead across the Himalayan nation.

Transported to Nepalgunj from India, the consignment was handed over by Second Secretary Narayan Singh on behalf of the Indian government to the Chief District Officer of Banke, Khagendra Prasad Rijal, the press release said.

It comprised tarpaulins, sleeping bags, blankets, Chlorine tablets and water bottles.

The Indian government was also "arranging other essential hygiene items and medicines as well as other relief materials, which will be delivered soon," the press release said.

India continues to "remain steadfast" in extending all possible support to the Nepalese government in the aftermath of the devastation caused by the recent floods and landslides, it said.

India has been the first responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond.

Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, India was the first responder and carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad – Operation Maitri.

India also assisted with relief materials in the aftermath of the Jajarkot earthquake in November 2023.

