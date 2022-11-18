India following policy of ‘no peace’ by ignoring cooperation with Pakistan, alleges President Alvi

November 18, 2022 06:00 am | Updated 04:22 am IST - Islamabad

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on November 17 accused India of following the policy of "no peace" by ignoring cooperation with his country.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the Margalla Dialogue, Mr. Alvi said that Pakistan has been trying to come to solutions on all its fronts, and regretted that India has not been able to strike a chord of friendship and cooperation with Pakistan.

"It’s a policy of no peace with Pakistan," Mr. Alvi lamented.

India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

However, the ties between the two countries nose-dived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

In his address, Mr. Alvi said that international diplomacy can be a major tool in trying to prevent conflicts and opposed the idea of giving veto powers to emerging nations.

He urged the need to shun destructive security paradigms and doctrines in international relations, and said that the world order should be based on rules, morality and ethics for making the world a better place for everyone.

The President said that nuclear non-proliferation is a good concept but questioned why responsible nations do not reduce or eliminate their nuclear arsenals. He maintained that arms control should be led by the bigger powers.

He called for enhanced cooperation amongst countries to deal with the issues of global warming and epidemics. He said there is a need to transform and improve international institutions to respond to emerging threats.

The special session — attended by diplomats, foreign dignitaries, members of the academia and intelligentsia — was based on the theme of “Navigating the Great Power competition: Developing World Perspective”.

