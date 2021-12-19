At OIC meet, countries seek ways to defuse Afghan crisis

They call for the release of frozen funds, lifting of sanctions

The economic collapse of Afghanistan would have a “horrendous” impact on the region and the world, successive speakers warned on Sunday at the start of a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad.

The hastily called meeting brought together dozens of Foreign Ministers with the representatives of major powers, including China, the U.S. and Russia.

The president of the Islamic Development Bank, Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, said the IDB can manage trusts that could be used to move money into Afghanistan, jumpstart businesses and help salvage the deeply troubled economy.

The dire warnings called for the U.S. and allies to ease sanctions, including the release upward of $10 billion in frozen funds following the Taliban takeover in August.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan directed his remarks to the U.S., urging Washington to drop preconditions to releasing desperately needed funds and restarting Afghanistan’s banking systems.

Mr. Khan seemed to offer Taliban a pass on the limits on education for girls, urging the world to understand “cultural sensitivities” and saying human rights and women’s rights meant different things in different countries.

Still other speakers, including the OIC chairman Hussain Ibrahim Taha, emphasised the need for the protection of human rights, particularly those of women and girls.

Martin Griffiths, the UN undersecretary for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, warned that families simply do not have the cash for everyday purchases like food and fuel as prices soar.