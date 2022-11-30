India extends Ambassador to U.S. Taranjit Sandhu’s tenure through January 2024

November 30, 2022 01:02 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Union Government extended the tenure of Ambassador to the U. S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu by a year until January 31, 2024.

Mr. Sandhu, a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, has been Ambassador to U. S. since February 2020, when he succeeded Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

Talking 'Tea' and snacking 'Millets' from 🇮🇳 in 🇺🇸!



An evening of celebrating Indian tea & International Year of Millets #IYOM2023@IndianEmbassyUS



Appreciate Janam Tea for collaborating & friends from US for joining pic.twitter.com/4XxB8CYNg6 — Taranjit Singh Sandhu (@SandhuTaranjitS) November 30, 2022

At the Indian Independence Day celebration in August, Mr. Sandhu said: “The U.S. will be a key partner in India’s journey in the next 25 years as it aspires to ascend to new heights of prosperity, the Indian envoy here has said, terming the bilateral ties as one of the most consequential relationships for both the countries and for the world.”