India, European Union discuss issues relating to mobility and migration of professionals and students

The issues figured at the 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility between India and the European Union that took place in Brussels on October 27.

PTI New Delhi
October 28, 2022 16:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 6th India European Union High-Level Dialogue on Migration & Mobility in Brussels. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@drausaf

ADVERTISEMENT

India and the European Union (EU) have explored ways to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both the sides, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on October 28.

The issues figured at the 6th High Level Dialogue on Migration and Mobility (HLDMM) between India and the European Union that took place in Brussels on October 27.

The MEA said the discussions at the meeting covered a wide range of issues related to the promotion of safe, orderly and regular migration including prevention of irregular migration.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both sides also discussed potential areas of cooperation to facilitate mobility and migration of talented professionals, students and skilled workforce for the mutual benefit of both partners," it said in a statement.

"Both sides expressed satisfaction at the successful implementation of India-EU Common Agenda on Migration and Mobility. As India and EU celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties, the dialogue is an important dimension of the strategic partnership," it added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Ausaf Sayeed, Secretary (Consular, Passport & Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA.

Monique Pariat, Director General (Migration and Home Affairs), European Commission, headed the EU team.

Besides the two delegations led by the co-chairs, the meeting was also attended by representatives of the diplomatic missions of EU member states in Brussels who were invited as observers.

The representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Labour and Employment were part of the Indian delegation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
European Union
education
migration
higher education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app