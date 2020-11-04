India enjoys bipartisan support, says Shringla

‘Ties have withstood the test of time’

India’s ties with the U.S. is based on bipartisan support and the two countries have forged a relationship that has withstood the test of time, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has said, as he exuded confidence that the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections will not affect the bilateral ties.

Mr. Shringla, who is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral ties and discuss matters of mutual interest with European nations, also said that India-US relationship is “very comprehensive and multifaceted.”

Multifaceted ties

“Our relations with the U.S. are based on bipartisan support. You see it in Congress, you see it at the public levels. We do believe that we have forged a relationship that today has withstood the test of time, is very comprehensive and multifaceted,” he told DW News in an interview.

“We not only share the same values and principles, but we also have the same strategic vision in what could be bilateral, regional or multilateral relationship,” he added.

Responding to a question on close ties between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump, Mr. Shringla said that their relationship has been special. “PM Modi’s relationship with President Trump has been special But you have to remember that Prime Minister Modi’s relationship with President (Barack) Obama was also very special,” he said.