India can play constructive role, convince Israel to stop genocide in Gaza: Iranian envoy Iraj Elahi

The Iranian envoy also mentioned that India is an emerging and big power that has big responsibility on its shoulder

Published - October 06, 2024 04:44 am IST - New Delhi

ANI
Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi during an interview with PTI, Friday, Oct 4, 2024.

Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi during an interview with PTI, Friday, Oct 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Iranian ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, said on Saturday (October 5, 2024) that New Delhi can play a constructive role in the peace process and can convince Israel to stop genocide in Gaza.

"We believe that India can play constructive role despite India has good relations with Israel, so it can convince Israel to stop genocide in Gaza, to stop escalation in the region," Mr. Ilahi told ANI.

Hezbollah source says contact ‘lost’ with top figure Safieddine

The Iranian envoy also mentioned that India is an emerging and big power that has big responsibility on its shoulder.

"India is founder of NAM. India claims autonomous Strategy And recently India raised the flag of voice of the south So, this puts some responsibility on the shoulder of India," he added.

When asked about the peace process roadmap, Ilahi said, "The only solution is that the rights of Palestinian as a deprived nation, as oppressed nation, be given to them. The whole world, United States, Arab states, different countries give and recognize their rights to have a state, their rights to have homeland, their rights to have prosperity, their rights to have their own sovereignty. This is the main solution. It's clear."

As per Mr. Ilahi, Iran's narration of October 7 categorically differs from the narration of many countries.

"We believe that Oct 7 did not happen suddenly, it has roots, and it has backgrounds. We should study the history of the region and the history of Israel - how it was established. It was established in the lands of Palestinian and one by one they occupied the houses of the Palestinians, fired and burnt the farms and obliged them to leave their homeland. In our discourse, Palestinians are defending and resisting their homeland, despite all the propaganda," the Iranian envoy said.

On October 7, hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.

Israel launched a massive counteroffensive in Gaza, targeting Hamas units. However, the mounting civilian death toll, especially women and children has raised humanitarian concerns regarding the escalating conflict.

Israel strikes Lebanon, hitting Beirut suburbs and the north

According to Gaza Health Ministry, more than 35,000 Palestinians have been killed in this war. The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.

Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon to counter the 'threats'. As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.

Published - October 06, 2024 04:44 am IST

