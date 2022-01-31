India calls for ‘quiet diplomacy’ and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine situation

31 January 2022 22:05 IST

India called for quiet diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine tensions. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Ukraine, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN also called for the immediate de-escalation of the situation while taking into account the security interests of all.

“ India’s interest is in finding a solution that can provide for immediate de-escalation of tensions taking into account the legitimate security interests of all countries and aimed towards securing long term peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Mr Tirumurti said.

India was one of three countries (Kenya and Gabon were the others) that abstained from a procedural vote on whether or not Ukraine would be discussed. China and Russia voted against the move. The U.S., which initiated the meeting and nine other countries voted to hold the discussion.

Mr Tirumurti reiterated its support for a July 2020 ceasefire, the 2014 Minsk Agreement and the Normandy Process. The Normandy Format refers to discussions held between Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France, who have met since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea. The four countries met in Paris on January 26 and are set to meet in Berlin in two weeks.

India also called for quiet diplomacy as both the West, led by the U.S., and Russia have been talking tough publicly.

“Quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour. Any steps that increase tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security,”Mr Tirmurti said

More than 20,000 Indian nationals – including students – live in Ukraine. Mr Tirumurti told the Council their safety was a priority.