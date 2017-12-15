India, Bangladesh relation has reached peak now: Minister

The neighbourly relations between Bangladesh and India have reached their peak now and are better than before, a Bangladesh Minister said on Friday.

This view was expressed by Bangladesh Health Minister Muhammad Nasim who was here to address a programme on the eve of the Victory Day which commemorates the liberation of Bangladesh.

He also expressed his gratitude to India for supporting his nation during the 1971 Liberation War.

“We want to further develop this friendly and cordial relation for the interest of both the countries,” Mr. Nasim told reporters at the Akhaura checkpost here.

A cultural team of Bangladesh has arrived here to perform on Saturday.

“India gave shelter and food to our people and provided military assistance during the Liberation War. Indian soldiers also laid down their lives to make our country free which we can never forget,” he said.

The Minister said the two countries could resolve many of their difficult issues through negotiations.

“When issues such as the land boundary problem could be solved through negotiation, we hope all other issues can be resolved through negotiation,” he added.

The Minister said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sincerely working towards economic cooperation between the two countries and work was in progress in the areas of communication, transit and rail connectivity.