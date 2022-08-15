India at 75 | Biden says U.S. & India are indispensable partners; invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Independence Day message

File photo of U.S. President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. and India are indispensable partners, President Joe Biden has said and recalled Mahatma Gandhi's "enduring message of truth and non-violence" to honour 75 years of India's democratic journey.

This year, the U.S. and India also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Mr. Biden said, underling that the two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific and address the challenges that the world is facing.

"As people around the world, including nearly four million (40 lakh) proud Indian-Americans, celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence on August 15, the United States joins the people of India to honour its democratic journey, guided by Mahatma Gandhi's enduring message of truth and non-violence," Mr. Biden said in a statement.

"This year, we also celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between our great democracies. India and the United States are indispensable partners, and the U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity," he said.

He said the partnership between the two nations is further strengthened by the deep bonds between their people.

"The vibrant Indian-American community in the United States has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation," Mr. Biden said.

"I am confident that in the years ahead our two democracies will continue to stand together to defend the rules-based order; foster greater peace, prosperity and security for our people; advance a free and open Indo-Pacific; and together address the challenges we face around the world," Mr. Biden said.

In a separate statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken greeted the people of India as they celebrated 75 years of independence on August 15.

"On this important day, we reflect on the democratic values that we share, and we honour the people of India who are, together, building an even brighter future," he said.

"This year is especially meaningful for our two nations as we celebrate a milestone: 75 years of diplomatic relations. Our strategic partnership touches everything from climate to trade to our vibrant people-to-people ties. I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our people and the global good. Happy Independence Day, India!" Mr. Blinken said.