Watch | India and U.S. sign BECA

28 October 2020 16:05 IST

A video on BECA and what will be shared between India and U.S.

India and U.S. have signed BECA, the last of four foundational agreements for strategic ties. BECA stands for Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation.

The previous three are :

The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed in 2002. An extension - the Industrial Security Annex (ISA) was signed in 2019.

The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed in 2016.

The Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018.

BECA will allow for expanded geospatial information sharing between the armed forces. It was not signed till now due to differences over the issue of reciprocity in the exchange of information.

What all will be shared?

Maps, charts, commercial and other unclassified imagery.

Geodetic, geophysical, geomagnetic and gravity data.

Related products, publications and materials, in printed or digital formats.

Mutual technical assistance and technology information exchanges.

How will it help India?

The geospatial information will significantly improve the accuracy of India’s missiles for targeted precision strikes.

