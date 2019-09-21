India an important actor in climate action, making fantastic efforts in renewable energy: UN Chief

India is a very important actor and “fundamental partner” in international efforts on climate action and is making a “fantastic effort” to grow its renewable energy basket, UN Chief Antonio Guterres has said.

UN Secretary-General Guterres, who has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions, recalled his leadership of the International Solar Alliance and described India’s gift of 193 solar panels to the world organisation as “very useful.”

“There has been huge investment in India in relation to solar power. India still has a meaningful amount of coal and we have also discussed that. He [Mr. Modi] has a number of initiatives related to the Clean India [campaign] and many other initiatives that will have, we believe and we hope, a strong impact from the point of view of India’s progressive performance in relation to climate action,” Mr. Guterres said in response to a question on India’s climate action efforts.

Mr. Guterres was speaking to a select group of journalists at a special luncheon hosted by him ahead of the high-level Climate Action Summit that will begin on September 23.

Mr. Modi will be among the first set of speakers at the Summit in the UN General Assembly chamber along with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern, President of Marshall Islands Hilda Heine and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“India is a very important actor, an actor with a legacy that is very complex, because of the coal weight in the production of electricity. India, for us, is a fundamental partner in this discussion,” he said.

Noting that he would like to see environment sustainability and climate action efforts at the UN accelerated, he said “Indian cooperation on the solar park is very useful,” he said.

In response to another question, he said India is also a huge coal producer but is making “fantastic efforts in renewables and that also needs to be underlined”.

On a question about nuclear power, Mr. Guterres said that for some countries, nuclear energy is an important tool in their efforts to become carbon neutral, and the UN has to respect that option.

“I was talking to Prime Minister Modi and one of the things he would like to do is to add more nuclear energy to the energy scope of the country. This is something we respect,” the UN Chief said.

In a first of its kind , a 50-kilowatt Gandhi Solar Park will be inaugurated by Mr. Modi during the high-level UN General Assembly session next week.

In a contribution of close to $1 million, India has gifted solar panels that have been installed on the roof of the UN Headquarters here, each panel representing the 193 UN member states.

Mr. Modi will remotely inaugurate the Gandhi Solar Park at the UN Headquarters during a special commemorative event on September 24 to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

The event, titled ‘Leadership Matters: Relevance of Gandhi in the Contemporary World’, will be attended by Mr. Guterres, President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin said the energy generated in the park is equivalent to the energy that would have been created through the use of 30,000 kilograms of coal. It also has a carbon sequestration of 1000 seedlings which will grow into trees over 10 years.

At the event, leaders will speak on Gandhi’s leadership and the relevance of the Gandhian approach and his values in the contemporary world, said Mr. Akbaruddin.