India advises its nationals not to travel to Bangladesh after fresh violence

Published - August 05, 2024 02:09 am IST - New Delhi

India also asked its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise "extreme caution"

PTI

People participate in a rally against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

India on Sunday night (August 4) strongly advised all its nationals presently residing in Bangladesh to exercise "extreme caution" and restrict their movements in the wake of fresh waves of violence in the neighbouring country.

In its latest advisory, India also asked its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh till further notice.

At least 90 people, including 14 policemen, were killed on August 4 in fierce clashes between security forces personnel and anti-government protesters in different parts of Bangladesh, according to reports from Dhaka.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Also Read | Bangladesh PM calls emergency meeting with varsity heads as student leaders refuse call for dialogue

"In view of ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the advisory.

"All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka," it said.

The student protests in Bangladesh started last month against a controversial job quota scheme. The protests now have turned into an anti-government agitation.

On July 25, the MEA said around 6,700 Indian students returned from Bangladesh in view of the situation in that country.

Watch | Bangladesh protests: The trouble ahead for Hasina government
