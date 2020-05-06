Independent probe will give China credibility: Shivshankar Menon

An independent inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, conducted by internationally respected experts, would give China credibility as it grapples with a global “reputational loss”, former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon said on Wednesday.

“China’s case would be much stronger if they were saying, ‘We are willing to invite reputed people in from across the world, allow them to conduct an independent inquiry, [give them] complete access and let them ascertain facts of what happened so we can avoid this in the future. If they did that, that would give them much more credibility,” he said. “It would make sense if they did this... find people with international credibility who will not lie. If they were confident of their narrative, they would do that. It sounds to me that they do sound not confident about what they are saying.”

Mr. Menon, a former Foreign Secretary and Ambassador to China, said the pandemic was “a huge reputational loss” not just for China but for most major powers, including the U.S., the EU and others.

“There is a huge diminution of reputation for all states involved. The bigger the state, the bigger the loss of reputation... It is very hard to find a single major political entity which has said, ‘We did well and we knew what we were doing.’”

India, he noted, had issued over 4,000 notifications, rules, instructions since the first lockdown. “That to my mind is not a coherent response. India is not an exception, the same is true of all major economies and how they reacted,” said Mr. Menon, who was speaking at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chinese Studies, New Delhi.

On the question of accountability from China, the former NSA said the priority for the world should be focussed on outcomes and ensuring lessons are learned, rather than political point-scoring in a battle of narratives, as was currently being fought between Beijing and Washington.

‘Political bonfire’

“When we talk of a reckoning, what kind of reckoning are we talking about? Are we talking about victor’s justice, some sort of allocating blame or responsibility? That is going to be just another political bonfire.”

Holding an independent inquiry to learn lessons, Mr. Menon said, was not the same as an inquiry aimed merely at emphasising guilt. “If you think holding an inquiry and finding China guilty will be able to prevent a recurrence, I don’t think that will happen,” he said.

“China won’t cooperate. This is a dilemma the World Health Organisation found itself in, they didn’t know if they should continue working with the Chinese even when many knew things were being hidden, or if they wanted to continue working with China in the future. I am not saying this is a happy choice. Most governments will probably choose [such] an inquiry but whether that will lead to outcomes in the long term is for me more important.”