Incumbent Ghazouani well ahead in Mauritania presidential poll

Incumbent Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani was set to win a comfortable majority in the Mauritanian presidential election, the electoral commission said on Sunday, with most of the ballots counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mauritanians voted on Saturday to choose between seven candidates vying to lead the sprawling nation, which has largely withstood the tide of jihadism in the region and set to become a gas producer.

With 90% of the votes counted by Sunday afternoon, national election commission Ceni forecast that former general Ghazouani would garner more than 55% of votes cast.

That would allow him to comfortably see off rival and human rights campaigner Biram Dah Abeid, who Ceni predicted would win 22% of the vote.

Ghazouani’s other main rival, leader of the Islamist Tewassoul party, Hamadi Ould Sid’ El Moctar, was currently counted as holding 13% of the vote.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.