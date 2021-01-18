International

Inauguration rehearsal at Capitol evacuated after fire in homeless camp

High level security officials make a survey of the East Front of the Capitol after an announcement of security problems during a rehearsal for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Participants in a rehearsal for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration were evacuated from the West Front of the Capitol on Monday on orders of security officials after a fire in a homeless encampment, officials said.

Those who had gathered for a walk-through, including a military band, were directed to head indoors and moved in the direction of a secure location inside the Capitol complex.

People involved in the rehearsal said security officials yelled “this is not a drill.”

Four law enforcement officials told The Associated Press there had been a blaze several blocks over and the rehearsal was evacuated in an abundance of caution.

The Capitol complex and surrounding areas have been locked down after a riot there Jan. 6.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 18, 2021 9:39:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/inauguration-rehearsal-at-capitol-evacuated-after-fire-in-homeless-camp/article33602794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY