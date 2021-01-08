International

In pictures: U.S. Capitol locked down after Trump supporters clash with police

The Hindu Net Desk 08 January 2021 04:20 IST
Updated: 07 January 2021 05:07 IST
1 / 9

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington
Photo:Reuters
People shelter in the U.S. House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington D.C.
Photo:AP
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Photo:AP
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration platform of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
Photo:AFP
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Photo:AP
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Photo:AP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Photo:AFP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC
Photo:AFP
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
Photo:Reuters

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and Police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

Advertising
Advertising

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

(with inputs from AP)

Comments
More In Multimedia Photos International
USA