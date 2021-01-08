In pictures: U.S. Capitol locked down after Trump supporters clash with police

08 January 2021 04:20 IST

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and Police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

Advertising

Advertising

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

(with inputs from AP)