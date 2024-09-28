In pictures: Rage of Hurricane Helene

Blowing ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region, the Helene hurricane caused several deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across the southeastern U.S. The Category 4 hurricane started blowing on Thursday (September 26, 2024), packing winds of 225 kmph, and quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes, and sending creeks and rivers over their banks, and straining dam

The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, is expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday (September 28, 2024) and Sunday (September 29, 2024), the National Hurricane Center said.

Helene was the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures.

Structures destroyed on the bank of river Crystal after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Steinhatchee, Florida.

People and pets are rescued from flooded neighbourhoods in the aftermath of the hurricane on Friday (September 27, 2024) in Crystal River, Florida.

Western North Carolina was essentially cut off because of landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads.

A man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida on Thursday (September 26, 2024)

The hurricane caused several billions of dollars of destruction across the southeastern U.S.

Several flood and flash flood warnings remained in effect in parts of the southern and central Appalachians, while high wind warnings also covered parts of Tennessee and Ohio.

Moody’s Analytics said it expects $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage.

Officials urged people who were trapped to call for rescuers and not tread floodwaters, warning they can be dangerous due to live wires, sewage, sharp objects and other debris.

An athletic field is flooded after heavy rain and filling with debris on September 27, 2024 in Boone, North Carolina.

A Motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Florida on Friday (September 27, 2024)

A drone view shows a flooded and damaged area, following Hurricane Helene in Steinhatchee, Florida. Some neighborhoods were so badly flooded that only car roofs could be seen poking above the water.

Homes are levelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Horseshoe Beach, Florida.

A mother and her son seen walking towards their home severely damaged after the hurricane.

Power crews work on the lines after the hurricane as more than three million people spent the weekend without any power.

Volunteers with Project a non-profit organization based in Alabama serve meals after Hurricane Helene made landfall overnight in Madison, Florida, U.S., September 27, 2024.