GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In pictures: Rage of Hurricane Helene

The eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Hurricane Helen caused several deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across the southeastern U.S.

Published - September 28, 2024 03:29 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Blowing ashore in Florida’s Big Bend region, the Helene hurricane caused several deaths and billions of dollars of destruction across the southeastern U.S. The Category 4 hurricane started blowing on Thursday (September 26, 2024), packing winds of 225 kmph, and quickly moved through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee, uprooting trees, splintering homes, and sending creeks and rivers over their banks, and straining dam

The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, is expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday (September 28, 2024) and Sunday (September 29, 2024), the National Hurricane Center said. 

Helene was the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season that began on June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average season this year because of record warm ocean temperatures.

Compiled with inputs from AP
Photo: AFP

Structures destroyed on the bank of river Crystal after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Steinhatchee, Florida.

Photo: AP

People and pets are rescued from flooded neighbourhoods in the aftermath of the hurricane on Friday (September 27, 2024) in Crystal River, Florida.

Photo: AFP

Western North Carolina was essentially cut off because of landslides and flooding that forced the closure of Interstate 40 and other roads.

Photo: U.S. Coast Guard District Seven (USCGSoutheast)

A man and his dog being rescued after his sailboat became disabled during Hurricane Helene approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island, Florida on Thursday (September 26, 2024)

Photo: Reuters

The hurricane caused several billions of dollars of destruction across the southeastern U.S.

Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Several flood and flash flood warnings remained in effect in parts of the southern and central Appalachians, while high wind warnings also covered parts of Tennessee and Ohio.

Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Moody’s Analytics said it expects $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage.

Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Officials urged people who were trapped to call for rescuers and not tread floodwaters, warning they can be dangerous due to live wires, sewage, sharp objects and other debris.

Photo: AP

The hurricane led to the destruction of private properties worth of billions of dollars.

Photo: Getty Images via AFP

An athletic field is flooded after heavy rain and filling with debris on September 27, 2024 in Boone, North Carolina.

Photo: AP

A Motel is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, in Cedar Key, Florida on Friday (September 27, 2024)

Photo: Reuters

A drone view shows a flooded and damaged area, following Hurricane Helene in Steinhatchee, Florida. Some neighborhoods were so badly flooded that only car roofs could be seen poking above the water.

Photo: Reuters

Homes are levelled in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Horseshoe Beach, Florida.

Photo: Reuters

A mother and her son seen walking towards their home severely damaged after the hurricane.

Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Power crews work on the lines after the hurricane as more than three million people spent the weekend without any power.

Photo: Reuters

Volunteers with Project a non-profit organization based in Alabama serve meals after Hurricane Helene made landfall overnight in Madison, Florida, U.S., September 27, 2024.

Photo: AP

A family returning to their flooded home in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Published - September 28, 2024 03:29 pm IST

Related Topics

USA / World / natural disasters

Top News Today

Structures destroyed on the bank of river Crystal after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Steinhatchee, Florida.
0 / 0
Photo: AFP
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.