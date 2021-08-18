In pics: the dizzying worlds of trauma and terror in Afghanistan

International
Comments
In pics: the dizzying worlds of trauma and terror in Afghanistan18 August 2021 10:02 IST
Updated: 18 August 2021 10:16 IST
1 / 20
Within a few weeks, the Taliban militants have taken major cities such as Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif- knocking Afghanistan into the dizzying worlds of trauma, terror and violence.
After Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the Taliban militants entered the Presidential Palace for ‘negotiations’ and a ‘peaceful’ transfer of power.
Amidst a total breakdown of law and order and a complete disregard for COVID-19 regualtions, Afghans are desperate to flee their homeland.
More In Multimedia Photos International