In pics: the dizzying worlds of trauma and terror in Afghanistan

18 August 2021 10:02 IST

Within a few weeks, the Taliban militants have taken major cities such as Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif- knocking Afghanistan into the dizzying worlds of trauma, terror and violence.

After Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the Taliban militants entered the Presidential Palace for ‘negotiations’ and a ‘peaceful’ transfer of power.

Amidst a total breakdown of law and order and a complete disregard for COVID-19 regualtions, Afghans are desperate to flee their homeland.

Advertising

Advertising