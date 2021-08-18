In pics: the dizzying worlds of trauma and terror in Afghanistan

1/20

An internally displaced child from the northern provinces, who fled from his home due to the fighting between Taliban and Afghan Security Forces, sleeps in a public park that is being used as shelter in Kabul, on August 10, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Internally displaced Afghan women from northern provinces, who fled their home due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, receive medical care in a public park in Kabul, on August 10, 2021. Photo: AP

A horde of people run towards the Kabul Airport Terminal, after Taliban insurgents took control of the Presidential Palace in Kabul, on August 16, 2021. Photo: Reuters

British Forces from 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive in Kabul, on August 16, 2021, to provide support to British nationals leaving the country, as part of Operation PITTING. Photo: Reuters

Dispossessed Afghan women and children from Kunduz pray at a mosque that is sheltering displaced people on August 13, 2021. Photo: Getty Images

Afghans wait in long lines for hours at the passport office as many are desperate to leave the country on August 14, 2021. Tension peaks, as the Taliban continue to seize Afghanistan’s major cities. Photo: Getty Images

Airbus A400M transport aircrafts of the German Air Force stand at the Wunstorf air base in the Hanover region on August 16, 202i. In view of the rapid advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Bundeswehr plans to begin evacuating German citizens and local Afghan forces from Kabul. Photo: AP

June 23, 2021: In the outskirts of Kabul, hundreds of armed men attend a gathering to solicit their support in favour of the Afghan Security Forces. Photo: Reuters

A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the city of Kabul, on August 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advancement in the Afghan capital. Photo: AP

Pakistan's flag and the Taliban's flag are seen in the background as people make their way at the Friendship Gate crossing point at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan on August 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Amidst a mad scramble at the Afghanistan airport, hundreds of Afghans attempt to climb a United Air Force aircraft on August 16, 2021. As the Taliban seized control in Kabul, the tarmac was swarmed by people desperate to leave the country. Photo: Ahmed Mukhtar/Twitter

A statement posted on Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani's Facebook page announcing his departure from the country “to avoid further violence as the Taliban entered the capital Kabul.” Photo: Reuters

The crowded interiors of a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft, carrying around 640 Afghans to Qatar from Kabul. Photo: Reuters

Women and children attempt to enter Hamid Karzai International Airpot in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Reuters

Taliban militants pose for a photograph while raising their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house on August 15, 2021. They captured Ghazni a day earlier. Photo: AP

Though the Taliban overran most of the country within days, the road to their final victory started from the agreement they signed with the U.S. in February 2020. In the deal, the U.S. agreed to withdraw its troops by May 1, 2021 in return for assurances from the Taliban that they would not let transnational terrorist groups operate from Afghan soil. Photo: AP

Taliban militants patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan. They captured Kandahar and Herat, the country’s second and third largest cities on August 13, 2021. Photo: AP

President Ashraf Ghani, a former World Bank economist who has specialised on failed states, could not build an administration that commands over at least all the anti-Taliban forces. He tried to weaken the former warlords in the name of strengthening the national forces, as well as shore up his political base, but in the course, he weakened the anti-Taliban coalition further. Photo: AP

August 13, 2021: Internally displaced school teacher wearing a burqa from Takhar province, who identified her first name, Nilofar (left), speaks during an interview inside her tent in a public park in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: Rahmat Gul