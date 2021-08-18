International

In pics: the dizzying worlds of trauma and terror in Afghanistan

1/20

Within a few weeks, the Taliban militants have taken major cities such as Kabul, Herat, Kandahar and Mazar-i-Sharif- knocking Afghanistan into the dizzying worlds of trauma, terror and violence.

After Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the Taliban militants entered the Presidential Palace for ‘negotiations’ and a ‘peaceful’ transfer of power.

Amidst a total breakdown of law and order and a complete disregard for COVID-19 regualtions, Afghans are desperate to flee their homeland.

Other Slideshows

Chechen Muslims pray in a mosque on the first day of Id-ul-Azha in Grozny, Russia.

Bakrid celebrations around the world: A kaleidoscope

A snap by film photographer and designer Ingrid Emaga (@tina_alabama), which has been shared by Covid Art Museum on Instagram

How the Covid Art Museum conveys the emotive consequences of the pandemic

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol.

In pictures: Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies U.S. Capitol

Full swing: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the international airport in Daegu. The nation has been hailed for its effective containment strategy.

Coronavirus | A silent scourge that sweeps the globe

Australian bushfires have so far killed two people and have scorched more than 4 million hectares of bushland. A Tuncurry fire crew member fights part of the Hillville bushfire south of Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, on November 12, 2019.

Fire continues to devastate Australia

11.30 a.m. | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni and his supporters block a railway track at Rajendra Nagar Terminal during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens and crime against women in the state during 'Bihar Bandh', in Patna, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Top news photos: Donald Trump impeached, Protests against CAA in Patna, and more

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY