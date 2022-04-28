International

In pics | Sri Lanka’s economic meltdown

1/9

Despite witnessing wars for several years, Sri Lanka’s economy is in a tough spot right now, probably the first time after the country gained its independence.

It is on the brink of a humanitarian crisis as its economy runs into troubled times, first due to the pandemic and then followed by spiralling price rise. One major issue is growing food prices. Citizens are on the road, round-the-clock demanding the government to return their “good days” and surrender.

Other Slideshows

In Frames | Children of war
Tales of Indian students stranded in Ukraine | In Photos
When flames engulfed a London high-rise building
7.0 earthquake strikes Haiti
Outrage in the Mediterranean
Julian Assange
Blasts in Boston
Sri Lankan President swearing-in ceremony
Lee Kuan Yew (1923 - 2015)
Related Topics
Sri Lanka
economy (general)

Printable version | Apr 28, 2022 11:22:09 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/in-pics-sri-lankas-economic-meltdown/article65359699.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY