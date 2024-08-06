GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In photos: Bangladesh after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation

Heavy protests in Bangladesh led to people flooding the streets and vandalising statues, and the former PM’s resignation brought the people relief

Published - August 06, 2024 10:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With unrest and political turmoil rampant in the country, following the resignation of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, the people have sounded cries of ‘victory’. In an aggressive burst of joy, protesters joining from different parts of Dhaka were seen storming Ganabhaban (the Bangladesh prime minister’s residence), overturning furniture, smashing glass doors, and taking away different items. Many were even dancing and chanting slogans in the premises and elsewhere in Dhaka.

Various Awami League offices, including the residences of Awami League politicians and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, throughout Bangladesh were also attacked and looted.

Renowned Bangladeshi photographer who participated in the protests at Shahbagh, Dhaka, said that “Beautiful moments descended into Bangladesh” as Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her post.

The photos below capture some of these moments of “joy” after the former PM resigned and fled the country.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People wave the Bangladeshi flag as they celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A Bangladeshi man raises a flag in front of a vehicle set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

After Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, people loot a monitor, a computer and a duck from the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People stand near vandalised, burnt-down cars at the Mohammadpur Police Station.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People walk next to vandalised cars at the Mohammadpur Police Station after former PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People visit the site of the vandalised statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bangladeshi nation.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A member of the army stands guard as people gather at the entrance of the Parliament Building a day after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People visit the vandalised Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

People gather at the entrance of the Parliament Building a day after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A banner hangs on the entrance of the Parliament Building that reads ‘Justice’.

Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain

A view of a mural of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina vandalised by protesters and adorned with a necklace of sandals.

Related Topics

Bangladesh / India-Bangladesh / riots / unrest, conflicts and war / civil unrest

Top News Today

People wave the Bangladeshi flag as they celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
0 / 0
Photo: Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.