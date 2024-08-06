With unrest and political turmoil rampant in the country, following the resignation of Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina, the people have sounded cries of ‘victory’. In an aggressive burst of joy, protesters joining from different parts of Dhaka were seen storming Ganabhaban (the Bangladesh prime minister’s residence), overturning furniture, smashing glass doors, and taking away different items. Many were even dancing and chanting slogans in the premises and elsewhere in Dhaka.

Various Awami League offices, including the residences of Awami League politicians and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, throughout Bangladesh were also attacked and looted.

Renowned Bangladeshi photographer who participated in the protests at Shahbagh, Dhaka, said that “Beautiful moments descended into Bangladesh” as Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her post.

The photos below capture some of these moments of “joy” after the former PM resigned and fled the country.

People wave the Bangladeshi flag as they celebrate the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A Bangladeshi man raises a flag in front of a vehicle set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after Sheikh Hasina’s resignation in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

After Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country, people loot a monitor, a computer and a duck from the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence.

People stand near vandalised, burnt-down cars at the Mohammadpur Police Station.

People walk next to vandalised cars at the Mohammadpur Police Station after former PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

People visit the site of the vandalised statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the Bangladeshi nation.

A member of the army stands guard as people gather at the entrance of the Parliament Building a day after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

People visit the vandalised Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

People gather at the entrance of the Parliament Building a day after the resignation of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. A banner hangs on the entrance of the Parliament Building that reads ‘Justice’.