In Kremlin stunt, President Vladimir Putin, 8-year-old girl lobby Finance Minister for budget funds

July 05, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

The Kremlin released video of Mr. Putin welcoming the girl, Raisat Akipova, in the latest of a series of appearances since a brief armed mutiny last month that seem designed to show him as caring, concerned and in control.

Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets 8-year-old Raisat Akipova, from Derbent, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on July 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted an eight-year-old girl in the Kremlin on July 4 and got her to join him in a bizarre phone call to his Finance Minister to ask for a budget grant for her home region.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov initially sounded bemused by the call and failed to respond to the girl’s greeting, but quickly agreed to the extra funding for her home region in southern Russia.

“Excellent!” Mr. Putin responded, before telling the girl, “We’ve got 5 billion roubles for Dagestan” — a sum equivalent to $55.6 million.

ALSO READ
Watch | What does the Wagner Group’s mutiny mean for Vladimir Putin?

Mr. Putin chuckled with amusement during the conversation and a similar call that he made with Raisat to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The girl, holding a bouquet of flowers, thanked Mr. Siluanov when prompted by the President.

The visit was a sequel to a visit by Mr. Putin to Dagestan last week when, unusually, he mingled with a large crowd of people.

The Kremlin cited that as evidence of the President’s “astounding” support in Russian society, days after the brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group that had prompted him to warn of the risk of civil war in Russia.

Mr. Putin told Raisat he had invited her and her parents to Moscow because he had been “upset” by seeing a picture of her in tears after failing to get to see him during his Dagestan trip.

