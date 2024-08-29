GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Pictures: Tomatina Festival soaks Spanish town

The traditional festival ‘La Tomatina’ is back in town. This photo feature brings a curated gallery of the images from Spain

Updated - August 29, 2024 02:35 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Agencies

The streets of a town in eastern Spain were awash in red on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), as revellers flung overripe tomatoes at each other in a high-spirited battle royale during the traditional Tomatina festival.

Some 22,000 participants wearing white clothes bespattered with tomato pulp engaged in the frenzy that grips Bunol —located 40 km (25 miles) to the west of Valencia — every year in the last week of August.

According to Tomatina’s official website, the festival originated during a brawl that ensued in 1945 when youngsters attempting to get a closer view of a parade knocked over one of the participants. Several people plucked tomatoes from a nearby stand as makeshift projectiles until police restored order.

The following year, youths recreated the altercation, with some even bringing their own tomatoes. The event was briefly outlawed in the 1950s under General Francisco Franco’s fascist dictatorship but resumed in 1959 with certain rules.

Photo: Reuters

A participants lies in tomato pulp, as people attend 'La Tomatina'.

Photo: Reuters

Participants attend the annual food fight festival 'La Tomatina' in Bunol, Spain.

Photo: Reuters

A fruit company worker helps load tomatoes that is used in the Tomatina battle, onto a lorry.

Photo: Reuters

Alejandro Renteros (79), a resident of Bunol who has been working on the Tomatina for 40 years.

Photo: AP

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the "Tomatina" festival.

Photo: Reuters

A participant holds a Palestinian flag, as people attend the annual tomato fight festival.

Photo: AP

Revellers lie in a pool of squashed tomatoes during the festival.

Photo: Reuters

Participants pose for a photo, flashing a smile.

Photo: AP

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta.

Photo: Reuters

Participant pose, while in tomato pulp, during 'La Tomatina'.

Photo: Reuters

A participant covered in tomato pulp looks on.

Photo: AP

People clean the street after the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta.

Photo: AP

People clean the street using water pipes, brooms, etc after “Tomatina” festival.

Related Topics

festivals / arts, culture and entertainment / Spain

Top News Today

A participants lies in tomato pulp, as people attend 'La Tomatina'.
0 / 0
Photo: Reuters
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.