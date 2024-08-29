The streets of a town in eastern Spain were awash in red on Wednesday (August 28, 2024), as revellers flung overripe tomatoes at each other in a high-spirited battle royale during the traditional Tomatina festival.

Some 22,000 participants wearing white clothes bespattered with tomato pulp engaged in the frenzy that grips Bunol —located 40 km (25 miles) to the west of Valencia — every year in the last week of August.

According to Tomatina’s official website, the festival originated during a brawl that ensued in 1945 when youngsters attempting to get a closer view of a parade knocked over one of the participants. Several people plucked tomatoes from a nearby stand as makeshift projectiles until police restored order.

The following year, youths recreated the altercation, with some even bringing their own tomatoes. The event was briefly outlawed in the 1950s under General Francisco Franco’s fascist dictatorship but resumed in 1959 with certain rules.

A participants lies in tomato pulp, as people attend 'La Tomatina'.

Participants attend the annual food fight festival 'La Tomatina' in Bunol, Spain.

A fruit company worker helps load tomatoes that is used in the Tomatina battle, onto a lorry.

Alejandro Renteros (79), a resident of Bunol who has been working on the Tomatina for 40 years.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the "Tomatina" festival.

A participant holds a Palestinian flag, as people attend the annual tomato fight festival.

Revellers lie in a pool of squashed tomatoes during the festival.

Participants pose for a photo, flashing a smile.

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other during the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta.

Participant pose, while in tomato pulp, during 'La Tomatina'.

A participant covered in tomato pulp looks on.

People clean the street after the annual "Tomatina" tomato fight fiesta.