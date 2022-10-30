In Frames | Iran protest: Bare heads, steely hearts

October 30, 2022 12:35 IST

Thousands of protesters are out on the streets of Iran against the government, after a young woman who was arrested for breach of dress code died in custody

1/9 Rising high: Thousands making their way towards the Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini’s home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a crackdown on women-led protests. Photo: AFP Burning issue: People light a fire during a protest against moral policing in Tehran. Photo: Reuters/West Asia News Agency Locks off: Nasibe Samsaei, an Iranian woman living in Turkey, cuts her hair during a protest outside the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters Taking a stand: A demonstration outside Iran’s Consulate in London. Photo: Reuters In solidarity: People holding placards at the Acropolis archaeological site in Athens, Greece. Photo: AFP Loud and clear: A woman raising slogans in front of the Iranian Embassy in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Reuters In one voice: A protester in the German capital Berlin gives a clarion call for freedom. Photo: AFP In memory: Syrian Kurdish women taking part in a demonstration in Syria’s northeastern city of Hasakeh. Photo: AFP Support for regime: Iranians taking part in a pro-hijab rally in the Tajrish Square, north of Tehran. Photo: AFP

