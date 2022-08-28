In Frames | Europe’s bitter summer

1/10

No more mighty: A container ship navigates the Rhine in Kaub, Germany. The river has a very low water level as summer bites. Photo: AP

Weather vane: A withered sunflower field near Kemlitz, Germany. Crops such as maize and soybean have also been affected. Photo: Getty Images

Bubbling in the heat: Grenache grapes being loaded at a vineyard in Madrid, Spain. The farmers have advanced the harvest following the high temperatures. Photo: Getty Images

Out in the open: The dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as the Spanish Stonehenge, is seen due to the receding waters of the Valdecanas reservoir on the outskirts of El Gordo, Spain. Photo: Reuters

Bringing up: A kayaker paddles by the wreckage of a Second World War German warship in the Danube river near Prahovo in Serbia. The hulks of dozens of such ships have been exposed in the river due to the drought. Photo: AP

Dry and dusty: A farmer drives a tractor amid a cloud of dust, as he works in a field during a drought in Blecourt, France. Photo: Reuters

Low levels: The water level at the Beacons Reservoir lies low during the current heat wave in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales. Photo: Getty Images

Dredged-up memories: Italian Army men remove a Second World War bomb that was discovered in the dry Po river in Borgo Virgilio, Italy. Photo: Reuters

History brims: The remains of the royal site of the La Isabela bathhouse emerge from the low waters of the Buendia reservoir in Sacedon, Spain. Photo: Reuters