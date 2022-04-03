In Frames | Children of war

1/10

Orphan children get settled on a train after fleeing the town of Polohy which has come under Russian control before evacuating on a train from Zaporizhzhia to western Ukraine on March 26, 2022 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Tens of thousands of people remain trapped in Mariupol, a port city that has faced weeks of heavy bombardment by Russian forces. Civilians from Mariupol and the surrounding areas have fled to evacuation points in towns like Zaporizhzhia in Ukrainian controlled territory before moving on to safer areas in the western part of the country Photo: Getty Images

A woman with her children sits in an underground metro station used as bomb shelter in Kyiv on March 2, 2022. - On the seventh day of fighting in Ukraine Russia claims control on March 2, 2022 of the southern port city of Kherson, street battles rage in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv, and Kyiv braces for a feared Russian assault Photo: AFP

Polish army and emergency services transfer vulnerable Ukrainian refugee children from a train which arrived from south east Ukraine, after fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at Przemysl Glowny train station in Przemysl, Poland, March 29, 2022 Photo: Reuters

Children who fled the war in Ukraine learn how to play chess at the Youth Center dr. Henryk Jordan on March 30, 2022 in Krakow, Poland. The Polish government has said it may spend €24 billion this year hosting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and is seeking more support from the European Union. With more than 2.34 million Ukrainian refugees, Poland is now the country with the second-largest foreign refugee population after Turkey Photo: Getty Images

Dima, a three-year-old boy who was wounded during the shelling of Mariupol, lies in a bed in children's ward of the hospital, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, March 29, 2022 Photo: Reuters

A volunteer care giver holds a boy, who was taken away from his parents, as he has breakfast in a state shelter for children in Lviv, Ukraine March 25, 2022. Picture taken March 25, 2022 Photo: Reuters

People, mainly women and children, arrive at Przemysl on a train from Odesa in war-torn Ukraine on March 28, 2022 in Przemysl, Poland. The Polish government has said it may spend €24 billion this year hosting refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, and is seeking more support from the European Union. With more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees, Poland is now the country with the second-largest foreign refugee population after Turkey Photo: Getty Images

Children evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022. - Ukraine and Russia agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians on March 3, 2022 in a second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week, a top Ukrainian official said Photo: AFP

A mother holds her newborn baby in the bomb shelter of a maternity hospital on March 02, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russian forces continued their advance on the Ukrainian capital for the seventh day as the country's invasion of its western neighbour goes on. Intense battles are also being waged over Ukraine's other major cities Photo: Getty Images