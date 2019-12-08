In Florida, Trump says he’s Israel’s best White House friend

Addressing the American Israeli Council National Summit in Florida, Mr. Trump recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews.
Mr. Trump opened his speech by talking about his decision to overturn long-standing American foreign policy and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, something he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Mr. Trump said his predecessors promised to move the embassy, but “they never had any intention of doing it, in my opinion.”
"But unlike other presidents, I kept my promises,” Mr. Trump said.
The American Israeli Council is financially backed by one of Mr. Trump’s top supporters, the husband-and-wife duo of Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. Both Adelsons appeared on stage to introduce Mr. Trump.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.