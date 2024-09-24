In final address at U.N. Assembly, Joe Biden says world is at ‘inflection point’

In his fourth and final address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as U.S. President, Joe Biden said the world was at an inflection point . He asked the warring parties in West Asia to accept the peace deal and urged continued support for Ukraine.

Mr Biden used his speech to outline some of his decisions in office and to warn of future challenges, even as he expressed optimism about facing them. Addressing the 79th session of the Assembly, Mr Biden also used his speech to explain his decision not to run for a second term.

“I truly believe we’re at another inflection point in world history,” he said, adding, “The choices we make today will determine our future for decades to come.”

Mr Biden spoke of having seen a “remarkable sweep of history”, as he joked about his age. He walked through the major events of his political career, including the Cold War, the U.S.’s Vietnam War and apartheid in South Africa.

“Things can get better. We should never forget that. I’ve seen that throughout my career,” he said, warning there was a lot to be done.

Mr Biden called for continued support to Ukraine against Russia’s aggression.

He called on Israel and Hamas to finalise the terms of a peace deal and to address the condition of innocent Palestinians in the West Bank facing violence.

“Now is the time for the parties to finalise its terms, bring the hostages home and secure security for Israel, a Gaza free of Hamas’s grip, ease the suffering in Gaza, end this war, “ he said.

Mr Biden also urged Sudanese generals to stop fighting and blocking aid to the Sudanese people.

He called on countries to assist African nations fight Mpox and for regulating the safe use of Artificial Intelligence, including , to prevent its misuse by authoritarians.

Mr Biden also pushed for reform at the United Nations.

“The UN needs to adapt and bring new voices and new perspectives. That’s why we support reforming and expanding the membership to the UN Security Council,” he said.

While describing his term in office, Mr Biden defended his administration’s withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, acknowledging the loss of life the withdrawal had caused.

He said that under his presidency the U.S. had strengthen traditional alliances and built new ones, such as the Quad.

Indo Pacific Partnerships: Building blocks for security and peace

Mr Biden said the U.S. wanted to manage competition with China so it does not become conflict and that he appreciated China’s cooperation on combatting the flow of synthetic drugs. He said the U.S. would push back against unfair economic competition and military coercion in the South China sea.

The U.S. would also maintain “peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, protecting our most advanced technologies so they cannot be used against us or any of our partners”, Mr Biden said.

He said the U.S. was going to build alliances and partnerships across the Indo Pacific, but they were not against any country but “building blocks” of a secure and peaceful Indo-Pacific.

Biden explains decision to retire

Mr Biden said he had made the preservation of democracy a central cause of his presidency , presumably a reference, at least in part , to domestic politics and former President Donald Trump.

“There’s so much more I wanted to get done,” he said, adding , “As much as I love the job, I love my country more.”

The President also explained to other heads of government, his decision to not seek a second term in office, saying it was time to turn over its leadership to a new generation of leaders.

“My fellow leaders, let us never forget some things are more important than staying in power,” he said.