In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration

20 January 2021 02:19 IST

But the President avoids mentioning his Democratic successor by name

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released on Tuesday, urged prayers for the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden but still declined to acknowledge his Democratic successor by name, according to excerpts released by the White House.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray forits success in keeping America safe and prosperous," theRepublican incumbent said in the video remarks, which are to bereleased in full at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), according to theWhite House.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a newadministration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that themovement we started is only just beginning," Mr. Trump said