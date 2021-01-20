International

In farewell address, Trump urges prayers for next administration

Donald Trump. File photo  

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a farewell address released on Tuesday, urged prayers for the new administration of President-elect Joe Biden but still declined to acknowledge his Democratic successor by name, according to excerpts released by the White House.

Also Read
National Guard troops at Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday.

Analysis | An inauguration modified by security and public health threats

 

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray forits success in keeping America safe and prosperous," theRepublican incumbent said in the video remarks, which are to bereleased in full at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT), according to theWhite House.

"Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a newadministration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that themovement we started is only just beginning," Mr. Trump said

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 2:20:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/in-farewell-address-trump-urges-prayers-for-next-administration/article33613498.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY