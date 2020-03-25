In Europe, retirement homes are a ‘timebomb’

In Italy, Spain and France, old people's homes have been ravaged by COVID-19 with the elderly and the infirm taking the brunt of the epidemic as it spreads like wildfire across Europe.

“When the virus enters these places, it inevitably turns into a massacre, as unfortunately is already happening in different parts of Italy,” Italian pensioners' union SPI-Cgil said this weekend.

“Retirement homes are ticking time bombs, with 500,000 elderly people in very fragile conditions at risk of being infected.”

And there is a similar situation in Spain. “In some places, the Army found some elderly people completely abandoned, sometimes even dead in their beds,” said Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.

In France, the epidemic “could end up causing more than 1,00,000 deaths,” the main associations representing elderly care homes have warned.