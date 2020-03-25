In Europe, retirement homes are a ‘timebomb’

In Italy, Spain and France, old people's homes have been ravaged by COVID-19 with the elderly and the infirm taking the brunt of the epidemic as it spreads like wildfire across Europe.
“When the virus enters these places, it inevitably turns into a massacre, as unfortunately is already happening in different parts of Italy,” Italian pensioners' union SPI-Cgil said this weekend.
“Retirement homes are ticking time bombs, with 500,000 elderly people in very fragile conditions at risk of being infected.”
And there is a similar situation in Spain. “In some places, the Army found some elderly people completely abandoned, sometimes even dead in their beds,” said Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles.
In France, the epidemic “could end up causing more than 1,00,000 deaths,” the main associations representing elderly care homes have warned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.