In China’s choreographed congress, a former leader causes a stir

Ananth Krishnan Beijing
October 22, 2022 19:56 IST

China’s President Xi Jinping, right, watches as former President Hu Jintao (C) touches the shoulder of Premier Li Keqiang (2nd L) as he leaves the closing ceremony of the 20th Chinese Communist Party’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

China’s party congresses are usually carefully choreographed affairs where nothing is left to chance.

This was why on Saturday, an unexpected if brief minute-long pause in the proceedings caused a stir and set tongues wagging in Beijing.

Just as reporters were ushered into the cavernous Great Hall of the People in Beijing, the frail former leader Hu Jintao, 79, sitting next to his successor Xi Jinping, appeared to be escorted off the stage where leaders sat.

Mr. Hu, known to be in ill-health and requiring assistance even when he attended the October 16 opening of the congress and sat beside Mr. Xi then, appeared reluctant to leave, and somewhat disoriented.

When an aide moved to assist Mr. Hu and held his arm, he appeared to pull his arm away. The aide then lifted him up off his seat, and as he left, he appeared to try to take a white sheet of paper in front of Mr. Xi, which the current Chinese leader then moved away from him.

Mr. Hu exchanged brief words with both Mr. Xi and second-ranked leader Li Keqiang – once his protégé – before leaving the stage. Both Mr. Li and fourth-ranked leader Wang Yang, another protégé of Mr. Hu, were surprisingly excluded from the new Central Committee announced on Saturday.

If the consensus of most observers in Beijing was that Mr. Hu was likely unwell and appeared disoriented, there were some unanswered questions. For one, Mr. Hu appeared reluctant to leave. Also, his exit meant he was not present for the voting of the amendments to the Constitution, which he was involved in as a delegate to the previous congress in 2017. The amendments were passed unanimously in his absence.

