In China, every school to get ‘anti-bullying’ vice principals to curb a growing menace

February 17, 2022 21:53 IST

Recent surveys have shown a widespread problem of bullying in schools

The move is part of a broader plan to tackle a widespread bullying problem in schools, and comes in the wake of several high-profile cases causing nationwide concern.

New measures announced on Thursday, that will come into effect on May 1, require that “at least one vice principal responsible for such work is appointed in each primary or secondary school,” the Ministry of Education said, according to a report in the official Xinhua news agency. “The vice principals will assist with schools’ efforts in safeguarding the rights and interests of the students and preventing juvenile delinquency, as well as participate in the safety management and law-based governance for schools,” the ministry said, adding that “they will also play an important role in promptly identifying, preventing and addressing school bullying, raising awareness of the law and formulating relevant school protocols”.

In 2017, a video that went viral showing students in a Shenzhen school brutally beating up a classmate brought attention to the problem. Reports at the time said the students were asking the child to pay “protection fees”.

The students in the video authorities later said were “educated” and as they were under 16 years of age, did not face any punishment. Instead, the school’s vice principals were suspended.

Another case in Beijing triggered debate after a mother posted about how her son was bullied in a school toilet and had his head covered with garbage and used toilet paper. After the school played down the incident, reflecting a widespread attitude of tolerating bullying as a part of normal child behaviour, a storm of outrage led authorities to investigate the school.

That tolerance is now decreasing, spurred by cases that have come to light and raised concerns about increasing violence. The China Daily newspaper quoted a 2016 survey by the China Youth and Children Research Centre (CYCRC) as “showing that school violence had escalated, and was marked with cruelty and randomness.” Another survey from 2017 carried out by the 21st Century Education Research Institute in Beijing, the website Sixth Tone reported, said “nearly half of the 1,000-plus respondents from 12 schools had at some point been subject to physical or verbal bullying.”