In blow to Sanchez, Parliament rejects amnesty Bill for Catalan separatists

January 31, 2024 07:44 am | Updated 07:44 am IST

Spain’s Lower House on January 30 rejected an amnesty Bill due to differences in its scope between the ruling Socialists and a Catalan separatist party, in a blow for Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that illustrates his parliamentary fragility.

The Bill, rejected by 179 votes to 171, will now return for debate in a parliamentary committee and could eventually be sent back for another vote in the Lower House. The amnesty Bill is set to define Mr. Sanchez’s second term and has prompted large protests against it.

Catalan separatists Junts voted against the law after they failed to reach a last-minute deal with Mr. Sanchez’s Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party.

Junts wanted all exceptions related to terrorism to be removed from the Bill since some of its politicians are currently under investigation by courts over alleged terrorism-related crimes.

The Bill was put forward by the Socialists in exchange for support for Mr. Sanchez’s new term in office from Catalan separatist parties Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya and Junts.

“Junts cannot participate in leaving all Catalan separatism exposed to the arbitrariness of the politicised Spanish judiciary,” said lawmaker Miriam Nogueras. She said the current amnesty proposal was too selective and has loopholes.

But Mr. Sanchez’s party had said that some crimes involving terrorism-related charges could not be pardoned.

The amnesty would cover all events related to the Catalan independence drive from 2012, including a symbolic vote held in 2014 and an independence referendum in 2017, which courts declared as illegal.

