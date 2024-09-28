GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

In Beirut, volunteers race to help war displaced

Published - September 28, 2024 09:30 am IST - Beirut

AFP
A civil defense member walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

A civil defense member walks at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Beirut is buzzing with activity as volunteers scramble to aid the tens of thousands displaced by Israel’s intense bombardment of Lebanon this week.

Despite an economic crisis that has gripped the country for years, people in the capital are stepping up, finding shelter, cooking meals and gathering essentials.

In a soup kitchen, dozens of volunteers wearing aprons and hairnets stir steaming pots of tomato bulgur and pack hundreds of meals into plastic containers.

“When people began fleeing the south, I had to help in any way possible,” said Mehyeddine el Jawhary, a 33-year-old chef originally from Sidon. “The first thing that crossed my mind was to cook meals,” said Mr. Jawhary, whose parents refused to leave the southern city despite nearby air strikes.

Hezbollah has been exchanging fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since the Palestinian militant group’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that triggered a devastating war in Gaza.

This week Israel dramatically intensified its attacks, mostly on Hezbollah’s south Beirut and southern and eastern Lebanese strongholds, killing over 700 people, according to the Health Ministry.

Published - September 28, 2024 09:30 am IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.