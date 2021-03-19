In a surprise move, Ghani replaces Security Ministers

Kabul

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani dismissed two leading Ministers charged with the country’s faltering security on Friday, in a surprise announcement a day after a major conference in Russia called for a reduction in fighting.

In a statement from the President’s national security council, the palace announced Army Chief of Staff General Mohammad Yasin Zia would double as Defence Minister, replacing Asadullah Khalid, who is believed to be suffering from serious health issues.

Former Kandahar and Nangarhar Governor Hayatullah Hayat, meanwhile, will take over the Interior Ministry from Masoud Andarabi, with the palace citing the need to improve “the security situation” in the country.

