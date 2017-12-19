‘Imran’s acquittal is murder of justice’

A defiant Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday raised questions over neutrality of Pakistani judges after they exonerated Opposition leader Imran Khan of graft charges. Calling it, a blatant “murder of justice”, Mr. Sharif said such “double standards” will not be tolerated by the people.

On Friday, the Supreme Court had rejected a petition seeking Mr. Khan’s disqualification. Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had said that the court had found that Mr. Khan was not liable to declare his offshore company Niazi Services Ltd in his 2013 nomination papers as he was not a shareholder or director of the company.

Talking to reporters at the premises of the accountability court where he appeared to face the graft charges against him in the Panama Papers scandal, Mr. Sharif announced that he would launch a movement for restoration of justice.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the prosecution presented a witness, Yasir Bashir, a branch manager for a private bank. He testified to providing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) with details about the accounts of Mr. Sharif and his daughter Maryam Sharif. He said there were no discrepancies found in Ms. Maryam’s bank details and that the bank never received any complaint about her account.