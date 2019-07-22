Imran slams Opposition for promoting dynasties

Citing the decline of the Mughal Empire, Prime Minister Imran Khan took a jibe at the Opposition parties in Pakistan for the country’s current state of affairs and blamed them for promoting dynasties and not merit.

Mr. Khan, who is on his first visit to the U.S., addressed a gathering of the Pakistani diaspora in Washington on Sunday and told them his regime had taken steps during the past year to hold elected leaders accountable, referring to the ongoing crackdown on top Opposition politicians like former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari.

“What’s happening today in Pakistan is Naya Pakistan. Where the powerful are being held accountable,” said Mr. Khan.

The Prime Minister said he was determined to bring a system of merit recognition in the country.

During the speech, he gave the example of the Mughal Empire to highlight his point. “There is a reason why the Muslim world has been left behind; the Mughal Empire was at its peak and then went into decline because successive dynastic rulers did not have the capability to lead.”

Mr. Khan said that China’s ruling Communist Party had the best system to identify, groom and promote people with merit.

Mr. Khan also took a dig at opponents Mr. Sharif and Mr. Zardari. “While Sharif was groomed by a dictator, Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto became leaders on basis of some piece of paper that left party behind to them,” he said.

Mr. Sharif, he alleged, has been asking for air-condition in his jail ward and wants food from home.

“I am going to go back and make sure there is no air conditioning or no TV for Nawaz Sharif. I know Maryam Bibi (Sharif’s daughter) will make some noise, but I say to her, return the money. It’s as simple as that,” he said amid cheers from his supporters.

Mr. Khan promised to give a clean and corruption-free government. He rued that Pakistan was lagging behind other nations due to corruption.

“It’s my dream that one day people from across the world would come to Pakistan seeking a job,” he said.