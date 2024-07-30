GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi named suspect in 11 cases, including attack on army headquarters

The Rawalpindi police presented a report in the IHC, providing details of the cases filed against Bushra Bibi, who has been incarcerated in the Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi along with her husband

Updated - July 30, 2024 06:55 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Bushra Bibi, left, with her husband and Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran, right. File

Bushra Bibi, left, with her husband and Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran, right. File | Photo Credit: AP

Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been named as a suspect in 11 cases, including the attack on the army headquarters on May 9 last year, the Rawalpindi district police informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on July 30.

The Rawalpindi police presented a report in the IHC, providing details of the cases filed against 49-year-old Ms. Bibi, who has been incarcerated in the Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi along with her husband. The court had ordered authorities to provide details of the cases registered against her.

Jailed former PM Imran Khan refuses to undergo polygraph test linked to May 9 riots

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor also submitted a response according to the court's order, revealing that four cases have been registered against her with NAB, including three in Rawalpindi and one in Lahore.

Though Rawalpindi and Islamabad police and NAB submitted their responses, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Balochistan police have not come up with the details of the cases against Ms. Bibi. The IHC issued fresh notices to the FIA and Balochistan police to come up with details by Monday and adjourned the case until then.

Pakistan Government to ban jailed ex-PM Imran Khan’s party PTI for alleged anti-state activities

Ms. Bibi married Mr. Khan in 2018 and became his third wife. During Khan's rule, she was considered extremely powerful but after the fall of the government, she, like her husband, has been implicated in several cases.

Ms. Bibi has been named in various cases, including the Army Museum, GHQ Gate 4 attack case, the burning of a sensitive military building in Saddar Cantt, attacking an intelligence agency office on Murree Road, and other incidents of arson, rioting, and vandalism in different areas.

She has also been named in cases at the RA Bazaar, Civil Line, New Town, City, Waris Khan, and Taxila police stations.

World / Pakistan

