GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan tense as Imran Khan's party decides to go ahead with power show in Islamabad

Given the brewing tension in the wake of announcements by the PTI leaders, the Islamabad administration closed all private and government schools in the jurisdiction of the federal region

Updated - August 22, 2024 12:03 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 11:42 am IST - Islamabad

PTI
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. File.

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan. File. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s capital was tense on Thursday (August 22) after jailed former prime Imran Khan's party threatened to go ahead with its plan to hold a rally in the capital despite the government's refusal to permit it.

Mr. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had sought to hold a power show after months of political wrangling over the cases against its chief and other leaders. However, the government cancelled its no-objection certificate (NOC) at the last minute.

Islamabad Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Wednesday issued an order, stating that he was immediately suspending the NOC issued on July 31 by the deputy commissioner to hold a rally, elaborating that it was unsafe to allow the PTI rally given the current situation.

“The agencies referred to the past conduct and track record of PTI which indicates a severe law and order situation might arise,” the order read.

Separately, the Punjab Home Department imposed Section 144 across the province in light of “the prevailing law and order situation and security threats” and it prohibited gatherings, sits-in, rallies, demonstrations, protests and similar activities across Punjab with effect from Thursday to Saturday.

“The ban has been implemented given the threat of terrorism and to protect human lives and property. The administration throughout Punjab will ensure the implementation of the decree,” the department said.

But thePTI decided to test the waters by going ahead to hold a “peaceful” rally at around 4 p.m. at the Tarnol area of the capital city, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced that he will lead the rally.

“I am giving a clear message that the people of KP have to reach by 3 p.m.… We will hold the rally in any case,” he added.

Given the brewing tension in the wake of announcements by the PTI leaders, the Islamabad administration closed all private and government schools in the jurisdiction of the federal region.

“It is notified that all public/private schools shall remain closed on August 22, 2024 (Thursday) within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory,” district commissioner Irfan Memon said in a notification.

Officials feared violence and possible sit-ins if the PTI was allowed to bring thousands of supporters to the capital because it has a history of such protests. It staged a 126-day-long sit-in in Islamabad in 2014, while on May 9, 2023, the party held a violent protest when Mr. Khan was arrested.

If successful, it would be the first such rally by the PTI in Islamabad since the general elections held on February 8.

Related Topics

Pakistan / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.