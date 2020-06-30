International

Imran Khan says 'no doubt' that India was behind Pakistan stock exchange attack

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. File.

India said on Monday it had nothing to do with the assault.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan told parliament on Tuesday he had 'no doubt' that India was behind an attack on the stock exchange building in Karachi a day earlier.

Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed the attackers.

“There is no doubt that India is behind the attack,” Mr. Khan said in his address to Parliament. “For the last two months my cabinet knew (there would be an attack) I had informed my ministers. All our agencies were on high alert,” he added.

