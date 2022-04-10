Imran Khan leaves Pakistan PM's official residence before trust vote outcome

A security convoy carrying Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan drive past the parliament house building on route to Prime Minister House in Islamabad on April 9, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

April 10, 2022 02:29 IST

174 members in the 342-strong House voting in favour of the no-confidence motion

Imran Khan vacated the Prime Minister’s official residence minutes before he lost a crucial no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, a senior leader from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on April 10.

After Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the reins to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Ayaz Sadiq of the National Assembly, it became clear that the vote on the no-confidence motion would go ahead in the Lower House.

The Opposition’s no-trust motion against Mr. Khan succeeded an hour past midnight on Saturday, with 174 members in the 342-strong House voting in favour of the motion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It meant that the 69-year-old cricketer-turned-politician would have to leave the Prime Minister’s Office.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed Khan tweeted that he saw off Mr. Khan from his official state residence.

“Just saw off Prime Minister Imran Khan from Prime Minister House. He walked out gracefully and didn’t bow down. He has lifted the entire Nation,” tweeted Mr. Faisal.

Mr. Khan has left the PM Office for his residence in Banigala, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.