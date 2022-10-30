Imran Khan halts long march after Pakistani female journalist crushed to death by his container: local media

After the incident, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan called off activities for the day

PTI Islamabad
October 30, 2022 22:19 IST

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan gestures to his supporters during a march towards Islamabad city on October 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

A female journalist attending former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s long march died on October 30 after being crushed under his container, according to Pakistan's media reports.

The deceased was identified as Channel 5 reporter Sadaf Naeem.

After the tragic incident, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman called off activities for the day.

"We are ending today's march due to an accident. We have decided to stop here,” Mr. Khan said.

Mr. Khan also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased and said that he would pray for the departed soul.

The long march would start from Kamoke on its fourth day on Monday. Earlier, it was planned to reach Gujranwala by the end of its third day.

Geo News reported that Sadaf was hit by the container carrying Mr. Khan but it was not confirmed.

She was trying to interview Khan for her TV channel, Dunya TV reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while reacting to the death of the journalist, said that he was deeply saddened by the death of the reporter.

He further wrote in his tweet that Sadaf Naeem was a dynamic and hardworking reporter, adding that he prays for the forgiveness of the deceased and patience for the family.

Information Minister Maryyium Aurangzeb expressed shock over Sadaf's death and questioned how the reporter was run over by the container-carrying truck used by Khan.

"I personally know her. She was a hard-working journalist and was killed while trying to interview Imran Khan which is shocking,” she said.

