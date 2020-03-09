International

Imran Khan greets Hindus on Holi

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images
PTI Islamabad: 09 March 2020 12:17 IST
Updated: 09 March 2020 12:17 IST

Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday greeted the Hindu community on the occasion of Holi.

The festival is being celebrated in Pakistan on Monday and Tuesday.

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours, the prime minister tweeted.

The Balochistan provincial government on Sunday announced a two-day holiday for the Hindu community to celebrate Holi.

